Versor Investments LP Acquires 6,250 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.