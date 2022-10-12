Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 286.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

