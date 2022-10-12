Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 297.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $364,271,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 692,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

