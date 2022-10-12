Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 206,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 164,903 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

AEP stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

