Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 49,766 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,766 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.91% of Gibraltar Industries worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 207,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 269,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.10. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

