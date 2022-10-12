Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 281,730 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 441.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 140,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 114,825 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

