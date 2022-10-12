Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 253,355 shares.The stock last traded at $17.86 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $661.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 143,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

