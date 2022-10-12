Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 668,796 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 668,796 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,905,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $254,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after buying an additional 97,233 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 79,182 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $48,129,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 29.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 371,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of TRIP opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

