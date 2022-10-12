Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

