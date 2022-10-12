Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 100,014 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.27% of UFP Industries worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273 over the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.