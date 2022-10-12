Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3,610.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,224 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of F.N.B. worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

