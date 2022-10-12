M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.08% of M/I Homes worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 23.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after acquiring an additional 380,484 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 37.0% during the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.87. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $64.92.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

