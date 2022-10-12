Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $13,985,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $6,952,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

