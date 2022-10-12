Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.84. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 1,338 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Insider Activity

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,880.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

