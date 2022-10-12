Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2,768.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.50% of Neogen worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 71.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 3,130.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,668. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

