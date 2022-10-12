Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 13,891 shares.The stock last traded at $48.20 and had previously closed at $48.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Industrias Bachoco Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile
Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.
