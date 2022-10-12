Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 583,619 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 583,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EDU opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.