PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 240.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of PVH worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after buying an additional 329,358 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 468.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 189,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

