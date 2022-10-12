AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Up to $20.49

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $21.29. AudioCodes shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AudioCodes Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 84.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

