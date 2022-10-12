Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 341,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.35% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 3.7% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 517,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 111.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 49.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

