ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.88

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 21919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

About ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 502.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 79,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 127,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ON by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.