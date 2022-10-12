Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,279 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.99% of Green Dot worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 85.4% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 178,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 32.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 641,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 158,362 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

