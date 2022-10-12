Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.41% of Haemonetics worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $2,214,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $16,914,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics Stock Performance

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,136,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

