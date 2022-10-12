Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,460 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.53% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,304,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,152,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 121,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

