Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 706,897 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,897 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

