iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.97

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.97 and last traded at $119.08, with a volume of 22072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

