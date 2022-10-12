iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $113.25

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.25 and last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 5126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $118.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

