iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $113.25

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.25 and last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 5126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.75.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $118.86.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
