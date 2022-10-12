Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 90,709 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90,709 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Voya Financial worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,715 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

VOYA stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

