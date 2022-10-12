Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $13.66 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 221,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of PDC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 461,103 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.50.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

