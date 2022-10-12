Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 125,611 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 906.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

