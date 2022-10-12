Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.29

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.32, with a volume of 1959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 25,025.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

