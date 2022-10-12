Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.45% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 95.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 137.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

