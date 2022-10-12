Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 184,917 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,917 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of HF Sinclair worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

