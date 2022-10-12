Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.98

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 3527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Domo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,595 shares of company stock worth $292,449. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

