Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $213.00

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $213.00 and last traded at $213.12, with a volume of 42106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,914,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

