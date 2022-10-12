Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.25% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $28,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 28.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $276.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.97 and a fifty-two week high of $303.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

