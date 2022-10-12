Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 373,908 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 373,908 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.91% of Knowles worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 263.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 322,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,556,000 after buying an additional 110,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KN shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Knowles Stock Down 1.9 %

Knowles stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Further Reading

