SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.89

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.89 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 41934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.