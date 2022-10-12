iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.40

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.