Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 424,435 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 3,950.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.82% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.