Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

CB opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.35 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

