Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.62

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.62 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 22296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

