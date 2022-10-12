Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.62

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.62 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 22296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
