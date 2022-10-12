Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.62% of Rambus worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.14. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

