Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.50 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $189,211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock opened at $329.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.27.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

