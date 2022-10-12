Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 726,097 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 706.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,097 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of KE worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,186,000 after buying an additional 2,715,856 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of KE by 360.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after buying an additional 10,519,869 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KE by 33.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,999,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,432,000 after buying an additional 2,999,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,629,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,852,000 after buying an additional 1,990,614 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

KE stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of -1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.