Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 183,917 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 933.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,917 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Owens Corning worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.