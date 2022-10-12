Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.74

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 60556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 333,303 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.