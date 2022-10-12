Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $118.18

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.18 and last traded at $118.34, with a volume of 416988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.77.
Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66.
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
