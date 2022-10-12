iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.31

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.31 and last traded at $101.39, with a volume of 67118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

