Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $211,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $354,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Bank of America cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

